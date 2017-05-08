Batavia Area Jaycees to host premiere 'Tap Batavia' on June 10, tickets $35 in advance

The premiere of the Batavia Area Jaycees' Tap Batavia will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

This is a roving fundraiser and a portion of proceeds from this event will be donated to Genesee Cancer Assistance to support local residents battling cancer.

Participants pay $35 in advance to get a Tap Batavia T-shirt -- which you must wear to participate -- and tickets for one beer at each of the following locations, valid only between 4 and 9 p.m. on the day of the event:

Bourbon & Burger Co.

Center Street Smoke House

City Slickers Bar & Grill

O'Lacy's Irish Pub

T.F. Brown's

Plus, pizza and wings, courtesy of T.F. Brown’s, served at T.F. Brown's between 8 and 9 p.m. June 10 only.

*Must be 21 or older to attend this event. *Event T-shirt MUST be worn to redeem beer tickets. *Please Drink Responsibly. *NO REFUNDS.

For tickets, please contact:

Mark Ditzel @ 585-409-7708

Jennifer Shaffer @ 585-409-9980