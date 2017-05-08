May 8, 2017 - 6:02pm
Batavia Area Jaycees to host premiere 'Tap Batavia' on June 10, tickets $35 in advance
posted by Billie Owens in Batavia Area Jaycees, news, Announcements.
The premiere of the Batavia Area Jaycees' Tap Batavia will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.
This is a roving fundraiser and a portion of proceeds from this event will be donated to Genesee Cancer Assistance to support local residents battling cancer.
Participants pay $35 in advance to get a Tap Batavia T-shirt -- which you must wear to participate -- and tickets for one beer at each of the following locations, valid only between 4 and 9 p.m. on the day of the event:
- Bourbon & Burger Co.
- Center Street Smoke House
- City Slickers Bar & Grill
- O'Lacy's Irish Pub
- T.F. Brown's
Plus, pizza and wings, courtesy of T.F. Brown’s, served at T.F. Brown's between 8 and 9 p.m. June 10 only.
*Must be 21 or older to attend this event. *Event T-shirt MUST be worn to redeem beer tickets. *Please Drink Responsibly. *NO REFUNDS.
For tickets, please contact:
Mark Ditzel @ 585-409-7708
Jennifer Shaffer @ 585-409-9980
Recent comments