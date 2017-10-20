Batavia Bulldawgs, with team in each of three divisions, to play in NOFA Playoffs Saturday in Medina
Press release:
Don't forget to come out and support your Batavia Bulldawgs Saturday, Oct. 21, at the 2017 NOFA Playoffs!
This is the first season they will have a team representing each of the three playoff divisions. So come support these hard-working young athletes as they continue their mission for a 2017 NOFA championship!
Game times are as follows:
- Mini Division: #1 BATAVIA vs. #4 Pembroke @ 11 a.m.
- JV Division #1 Newfane vs. #4 BATAVIA @ 3 p.m.
- Varsity Division: #1 Albion vs. #4 BATAVIA @ 7 p.m.
Playoff Games location:
- Vets Park, 335 W. Oak Orchard St., Medina NY 14103
Admission: $2 fee at gate
***All coaches with their NOFA badge, players & cheerleaders are free.
Parents/Guardians -- Please remember we will be providing ALL water on the sidelines for players & cheerleaders. Athletes will not be permitted to bring anything on the sideline with them.
Let's go BULLDAWGS!
Recent comments