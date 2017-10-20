Batavia Bulldawgs, with team in each of three divisions, to play in NOFA Playoffs Saturday in Medina

Press release:

Don't forget to come out and support your Batavia Bulldawgs Saturday, Oct. 21, at the 2017 NOFA Playoffs!

This is the first season they will have a team representing each of the three playoff divisions. So come support these hard-working young athletes as they continue their mission for a 2017 NOFA championship!

Game times are as follows:

Mini Division: #1 BATAVIA vs. #4 Pembroke @ 11 a.m.

JV Division #1 Newfane vs. #4 BATAVIA @ 3 p.m.

Varsity Division: #1 Albion vs. #4 BATAVIA @ 7 p.m.