Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 20, 2017 - 3:08pm

Batavia Bulldawgs, with team in each of three divisions, to play in NOFA Playoffs Saturday in Medina

posted by Billie Owens in sports, football, batavia bulldawgs, news.

Press release:

Don't forget to come out and support your Batavia Bulldawgs Saturday, Oct. 21, at the 2017 NOFA Playoffs!

This is the first season they will have a team representing each of the three playoff divisions. So come support these hard-working young athletes as they continue their mission for a 2017 NOFA championship!

Game times are as follows:

  • Mini Division: #1 BATAVIA vs. #4 Pembroke @ 11 a.m.
  • JV Division #1 Newfane vs. #4 BATAVIA @ 3 p.m.
  • Varsity Division: #1 Albion vs. #4 BATAVIA @ 7 p.m.

Playoff Games location:

Admission: $2 fee at gate
***All coaches with their NOFA badge, players & cheerleaders are free.

Parents/Guardians -- Please remember we will be providing ALL water on the sidelines for players & cheerleaders. Athletes will not be permitted to bring anything on the sideline with them.

Let's go BULLDAWGS!

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button