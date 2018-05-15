Batavia Bulldawgs Youth Football & Cheer program holds final registration May 23

Press release:

Batavia, NY – The board of directors and coaching staff of the Batavia Bulldawgs Youth Football & Cheer program are excited to announce the open registration date for their upcoming 2018 season. We look forward to welcoming new and returning athletes to the Bulldawg family.

Our FINAL registration will be held on Wednesday, May 23rd from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Liberty Street Office Complex (29 Liberty St. -- 2nd Floor, Batavia).

Boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 14, attending Batavia area schools (or attend school that is not affiliated with another NOFA team) are eligible to participate, with no weight restrictions.

All participants must provide copy of birth certificate, proof of insurance, and physical.

Football & Cheer Registration fees can be accepted via credit/debit card, check or cash.

**A multi-athlete family discount is available as well as payment plan options. Scholarships are also available for those who apply.

The Bulldawgs eagerly anticipate the summertime announcement of our 2018 game schedule with locally affiliated NOFA teams in the surrounding areas of Attica, Alexander, Pembroke, Oakfield/Elba, Akron, Alden, Albion, Medina, Roy-Hart & Newfane.

All contests will take place on Saturdays from late August through October.

Every player will get the opportunity to participate in every game, where we never keep track of individual player statistics, only player participation and team records. USA Football certified coaches, using the Heads-Up Football philosophy to reduce the risk of injury, will coach our athletes.

In addition, certified cheer coaches will help to direct and coach our cheer squads towards continued great success in the 2018 Cheerzone competition.

All athletes will be placed in developmentally age appropriate divisions based on the following league age rules:

Football divisions (NO WEIGHT REQUIREMENTS):

Beginner (ages 6-7; must be 6 by 12/1, can’t turn 8 prior to 12/1)

Mini (ages 8-9; must be 8 by 12/1, can’t turn 10 prior to 12/1)

JV (ages 10-11; must be 10 by 12/1, can’t turn 12 prior to 12/1)

Varsity (ages 12-13; must be 12 by 12/1, can’t turn 14 prior to 12/1)

Cheer divisions:

Beginner (ages 6-7; must be 6 by 12/1)

Mini (ages 8-9; must be 8 by 12/1)

JV (ages 10-11; must be 10 by 12/1)

Varsity (ages 12-14; must be 12 by 12/1, can’t turn 15 prior to 12/1)