Batavia Concert Band announces 92nd season of public concerts in Centennial Park

Press release:

The Batavia Concert Band will be returning for its 92nd season of public concerts in Batavia’s Centennial Park. Concerts will be held on June 28, July 5, July 12, July 26, Aug. 2, and Aug. 9, as well as the ever-popular July 4th Picnic in the Park sponsored by GO ART!

The July 12th concert in Centennial Park will feature soloist Dan Kliczar and is part of our new Pam Frisby Concert Series. The July 26th concert will feature ethnic music, sponsored by GO ART!’s “Genesee Orleans Culture Connects” project. The Aug. 2nd concert features a collaboration with Shake on the Lake.

The Batavia Concert Band’s repertoire has something for everyone; marches, Big Band and swing numbers, popular songs from musicals and movies, rock favorites, classical adaptations, and everything in between.

The Band consists of 45-55 brass, woodwind and percussion players ranging from talented high school students to 60-year veterans. Many have professional experience, others are advanced amateur musicians, but one thing is for sure -- all love to play!

This year’s conductor will be John Bailey, instrumental music director at Lyndonville Central School. The July 4th Picnic in the Park and July 5th concerts will be conducted by Joshua Pacino.

Founded in the early 1920s, the Batavia Concert Band has brought musical pleasure to the region every year except World War II. Concerts are currently supported and funded in part by GO ART!, local businesses, program advertisers, and individual patrons. The City of Batavia supplies chairs for musicians.

The Band also sponsors 50-50 raffles at every concert, bake sales, and other fundraisers. Individuals or businesses interested in supporting the Band should contact a Board member at any concert.

Downbeat for regular season concerts is 7 p.m. on Wednesday evenings in Centennial Park, Batavia. (* In the event of rain, concerts will move to Genesee Community College’s Stuart Steiner Theatre. Notices will be posted at the NW corner of Centennial Park, announced on WBTA radio AM1490, posted on http://TheBatavian.com, the Batavia Daily News website, http://www.thedailynewsonline.com), on the Batavia Concert Band’s website http://bataviaconcertband.net, and the Band’s Facebook page.)

All concerts are fully funded by local businesses and sponsors and are open to music lovers of all ages. Light refreshments are available. Bring your family and friends, lawn chairs or a blanket, and enjoy. We’ll meet you in the park!

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!