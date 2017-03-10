Online News. Community Views.

March 10, 2017 - 3:04pm

Batavia contractor accused of defrauding customers in Wyoming County

posted by Billie Owens in news, crime, batavia.

Press release:

On March 7, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office arrested local contractor Dennis N. Rawleigh Jr., who is 46 and lives in Batavia, on one count of second-degree scheme to defraud, a Class A misdemeanor, after an investigation into complaints that he did not complete work he received payments for.

In November, Rawleigh, doing business as Rawleigh’s Tear Down, allegedly received over $15,000 in payments from a Town of Gainesville woman to perform work on two houses she owns, one in the Village of Perry and one in the Town of Gainesville. Very little work was completed on the Perry home and none on the Gainesville residence.

The second victim, a male subject from the Town of Sheldon, reported paying Rawleigh a $3,200 down payment to tear down a barn. Rawleigh, a former resident of Perry, attempted to pull the large barn down with a chain and his pickup with negative results. No further attempt to tear the barn down was made since June, 2015.

Rawleigh was issued an appearance ticket and is to appear in Gainesville Town Court later this month. The arrest report was prepared by Wyoming County Sheriff's Captain Erik Tamol.

