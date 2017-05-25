Batavia Cross Training gym to hold second annual 'Memorial Day Murph' on Saturday to raise scholarship money

Press release:

Batavia Cross Training is hosting its second annual Memorial Day Murph fundraising event beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 27.

Local law enforcement, first responders, active military, and veterans are invited to train alongside members of Batavia Cross Training gym to complete the Murph Challenge. For those interested in joining in on the fun, sign up today!

The Murph will consist of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, then another one-mile run.

A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a high school senior in Genesee County who will be pursuing law enforcement. If you or someone you know is interested, they can contact Batavia Cross Training or go to the scholarship department at their high school for more info.

Feel free to join us to cheer on the participating athletes!

All donations made during this event will be used for a scholarship for a Genesee County high school senior who is pursuing a law enforcement career.