Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 25, 2017 - 3:10pm

Batavia Cross Training gym to hold second annual 'Memorial Day Murph' on Saturday to raise scholarship money

posted by Billie Owens in news, batavia, Announcements, Batavia Cross Training.

Press release:

Batavia Cross Training is hosting its second annual Memorial Day Murph fundraising event beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 27.

Local law enforcement, first responders, active military, and veterans are invited to train alongside members of Batavia Cross Training gym to complete the Murph Challenge. For those interested in joining in on the fun, sign up today!

The Murph will consist of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, then another one-mile run.

A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a high school senior in Genesee County who will be pursuing law enforcement. If you or someone you know is interested, they can contact Batavia Cross Training or go to the scholarship department at their high school for more info.

Feel free to join us to cheer on the participating athletes!

All donations made during this event will be used for a scholarship for a Genesee County high school senior who is pursuing a law enforcement career.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2017

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button