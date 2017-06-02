Batavia Downs announces traffic and shuttle plan for Sunday's Lonestar concert

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced facility details for all those attending this Sunday’s Lonestar concert being held onsite.

Some area intersections could be under the direction of local law enforcement. If that is the case, please use caution and pay attention to directions given by police. Please allow for extra travel time due to increased traffic volume.

Please note that anyone visiting Batavia Downs after 3 p.m. on Sunday will see parking lot attendants in our main lot directing you on where to park your car. Please follow their directions as the facility attempts to streamline the parking process with the anticipation of increased car volume. The valet will be open as per usual so those who do wish to valet their cars do have that option.

Two shuttles run by Regional Transit Service will be operating from 3 to 8 p.m. and then again from 9 p.m. until midnight to and from all local chain hotels to Batavia Downs. If you are staying or parking at any of these local chain hotels, we ask that you do take the shuttles to help reduce traffic congestion.

Once onsite, there is no tailgating or drinking of alcoholic beverages in the parking lot. This will be enforced by our staff. Inside the venue, lawn chairs ARE permitted in General Admission area only. Concert will take place rain or shine so ponchos and umbrellas are permitted as well. Please note that no coolers, outside food and beverages, weapons or firearms are permitted onsite or at the venue. All bags and purses will be subject to search.

Doors open at 3 p.m. with the first musical act starting at 4 p.m. If possible, arrive early to avoid traffic. Tickets can be purchased online at BataviaConcerts.com or in person at our Made in America store in the Batavia Downs Lobby.