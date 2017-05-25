Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel to host their own job fair Wednesday June 7

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel announced today they will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, June 7th in their Paddock Events Room.

There will be two sessions; one from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and another from 5 'til 7 p.m. Representatives from each department will be on hand to discuss current job openings within the facility.

“We’re gearing up for a busy summer season," said Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel President & CEO Henry Wojtaszek. “Batavia Downs has openings in not only Food and Beverage, but Security, Housekeeping, Marketing and positions related to our upcoming live racing season.

"We look forward to seeing area residents at either of the available times to speak with our staff about joining our team.”

Those who apply will also be entered into a drawing for a free hotel stay and gift certificate to a Batavia Downs Restaurant. Anyone with questions ahead of time can contact the Human Resources Department at Batavia Downs at 585-343-3750, ext. 6228.

