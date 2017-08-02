Batavia Downs post time today -- Wednesday, Aug. 2 -- is 5 p.m., also Breast Cancer Coalition auction

By Tim Bojarski, for Batavia Downs

When Batavia Downs opened last week Wednesday (July 26) post time was at 6 p.m. That post time was only for opening day. Starting this week (Aug. 2) post time switches to 5 p.m. today, Aug. 2, and will stay 5 p.m. on Wednesdays for the remainder of the year.

The current live schedule for the meet is Sunday afternoon at 1:15 p.m., Wednesday at 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday evenings at 6 p.m. Monday will replace Sunday in September and go at 5 p.m.

Please log onto www.bataviadownsgaming.com and click the “Live Racing” tab for complete paddock and Lasix schedules for each day.

Also on Wednesday this week, Batavia Downs will conduct its annual Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester fundraiser. The auction runs from 5 p.m. until the last race in the Paddock room.

Some of the silent auction items up for bids include two suite tickets to the Bills-Raiders game on Sunday (Oct. 29), four suite tickets to the Sabres-Capitals game on Tuesday (Nov. 7), a Batavia Downs Hotel racing package, a recliner courtesy of Max Pies Furniture of Batavia, and other Sabres and Bills merchandise.