March 21, 2017 - 6:07pm

Batavia fugitive arrested today in Le Roy

posted by Billie Owens in crime, batavia, news, Le Roy.

A joint effort between the Le Roy Police Department, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and City of Batavia Police Department led to the arrest today of a wanted fugitive who has been hiding from the law for months.

Oliver Thomas, 25, was wanted in connection to an alleged violent burglary and assault on residents on Central Avenue in the City of Batavia in October and also for allegedly failing to change his address in relation to the NYS Sex Offender Act. Thomas was located at 16 Pleasant St. in Le Roy.

The arrest came after a tip was received that Thomas was currently located at that address and upon investigating, the officers found Thomas and took him into custody without incident.

Thomas was transported to Batavia to face the charges.

He is charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault for the crimes alleged in the Central Avenue incident. Thomas served time in prison after he was convicted of rape in 2009 and is required to register as a Level 2 sex offender. 

