August 7, 2017 - 4:47pm

Batavia man faces weapons charges after allegedly bringing loaded handgun in carry-on at Buffalo airport

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, crime.

An unnamed man from Batavia faces weapons charges for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport on Friday.

According to a report Sunday by TV channel WGRZ, Transportation Security Administration officials say a TSA officer spotted the loaded .380-caliber handgun in the man's carry-on bag via the security checkpoint X-ray machine. The gun was reportedly loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) police responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon.

Police and TSA officials did not release his name.

