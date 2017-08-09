Batavia Middle School Open House is Sept. 7, food trucks will be there at 4:30

Press release:

Starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, Batavia Middle School will host its annual Open House Program. Parents and students are invited to attend the evening program.

Participants may visit classrooms and other learning areas in a relaxed manner. Parents and students are free to visit any and all of their child’s teachers.

The Open House Program is focused on getting acquainted with one another, and learning about the curriculum that will be the focus for your child this year. Individual conversations about your child should be held at a parent-teacher conference, which can be set up at any time by calling the Counseling Center.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., there will be food trucks in front of the school, where you can purchase dinner before Open House.

There will be refreshments in the cafeteria, along with a Parent Portal table to sign up to be able to view your child’s electronic grade book. In addition, there will be informal tables with information about various clubs.

Fifth-grade Student & Parent Orientation

Batavia Middle School will have a brief orientation program on Thursday, Sept.7, at 4:30 p.m., prior to Open House, in the Batavia Middle School Auditorium for fifth-graders and their parents.

Come and get acquainted ~ Staff looks forward to working with you as your child transitions to middle school. If you have any questions, please call Brian Sutton, 5/6 Assistant Principal at (585) 343-2480, ext. 3001.

Transfer Student Orientation

All students in grades 6-8, who are transferring to Batavia Middle School are invited to attend an orientation program at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the Middle School Auditorium. The program will include an overview of the middle school and will be followed by a building tour.

School counselors will be available for students and parents.