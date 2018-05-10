Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 10, 2018 - 3:03pm

Batavia PD announces suspension of parking enforcement for those affected by sidewalk construction

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, sidewalk construction, parking enforcement, news, Batavia PD.

From Batavia PD:

Parking enforcement has been suspended for residents whose driveways are being affected by the sidewalk construction.

Affected residents may park in the street but must follow all other parking regulations (ie. parking the correct way, not parking in a no parking area, etc.) until their driveways are usable again.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button