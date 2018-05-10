May 10, 2018 - 3:03pm
Batavia PD announces suspension of parking enforcement for those affected by sidewalk construction
From Batavia PD:
Parking enforcement has been suspended for residents whose driveways are being affected by the sidewalk construction.
Affected residents may park in the street but must follow all other parking regulations (ie. parking the correct way, not parking in a no parking area, etc.) until their driveways are usable again.
