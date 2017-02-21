Batavia PD names new Assistant Chief -- Todd Crossett

Submitted photo and press release:

Effective Feb. 19, Todd Crossett was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Batavia Police Department.

Assistant Chief Crossett most recently held the position of Detective Sergeant having been promoted to that position in 2014. Prior to being promoted to Detective Sergeant he held the ranks of Detective, temporary Road Patrol Sergeant and Police Officer.

Assistant Chief Crossett started his law enforcement career with the City of Rochester Police Department before being hired in 1998 as a Police Officer for the City of Batavia.

He is a veteran of the Army, having been deployed to Somalia during the Battle of Mogadishu; he achieved the rank of E-4 Specialist.

Todd lives with his wife of 23 years, Cheryl, in the Town of Batavia; they have two children, Alex, age 19, and Megan, age 17.

Assistant Chief Crossett replaces Robb Yaeger who retired after 28 and a half years of service with the Police Department.