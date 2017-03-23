Online News. Community Views.

March 23, 2017 - 2:43am

Batavia police respond to break-in on Swan Street

posted by Billie Owens in crime, batavia, news.

Batavia Police responded a few minutes ago to an apparent "home invasion" at a house on Swan Street after a resident called to report someone was breaking into the house. Upon arrival, an officer said a person was exiting the building.

A backup unit arrived immediately, and a person was said to be running eastbound on adjacent Graham Street, then south.

A police officer chased a suspect on Graham. A Taser was deployed and Mercy medics were then called to 4 Graham St. to evaluate that subject, who was in custody. 

The residence on Swan Street was checked and a second subject was arrested.

"Unknown property" was reportedly removed from the residence during the incident.

"The subject told the victim he had a gun. ... Nothing displayed," said an officer.

UPDATE 2:48 a.m.: The person who was tased is being transported to UMMC.

UPDATE 3:03 a.m.: The person arrested at the residence was apprehended on the second floor. Police say the pair possessed burglary tools and at least one weapon -- not a gun -- was recovered.

