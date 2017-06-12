Batavia Society of Artists to host picnic in Kiwanis Park Tuesday night, plein air painting demo, MUST RSVP BY 7 TONIGHT

The Batavia Society of Artists will host a picnic and plein air art demonstration featuring watercolorist Michael Killelea on Tuesday, June 13, at Kiwanis Park. It is located at 3808 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. The event begins at 6 p.m.

This event is free but YOU MUST RSVP BY 7 P.M. TODAY so ample food and refrehsments can be purchased. Organizers were going shopping for the picnic supplies later tonight.

Please call or email Teresa at 506-2465 or ttamfer@yahoo.com to give a head count so she knows how many hamburgers and hot dogs to buy.

Also, please bring a dish to pass and a lawn chair . Water will be provided, but feel free to bring another beverage.

Organizers want to make sure that Killelea can set up to paint wherever he picks and that they have enough chairs just in case they are needed.

The weather is going to be warm and it looks like it will be a wonderful night for this.

About Michael Killelea

Killelea’s paintings, headlined as “exquisite watercolors” in a Spring 2005 feature article in "American Artists’ Watercolor" magazine, were featured again in their Winter 2012 issue, and also in their 2006 Watercolor Highlights annual.

He is an inveterate plein-air painter who carries paper and brush with him almost everywhere he travels and loves to connect with his subjects off the beaten track, and often without speaking their native language.

He is actively involved in, and on the board of directors of a number of WNY and national arts organizations. He's also a member of the Niagara Frontier Watercolor Society and the Buffalo Society of Artists. He is a Navy veteran, and has spent his working life as an art director and photo editor in major newspapers, and in the production of annual reports.

Killelea’s watercolors have been exhibited in a many national museums, as well as in the U.S. Capitol building, and numerous community displays. His work and bio are included in the Smithsonian Museum and the Library of Congress, and he was recently invited into the Burchfield Penny Art Center’s collection of featured Western NY artists.

A graduate of SUNY Farmingdale, he has attended Pratt Institute and the School of Visual Arts. When not traveling, he teaches and presents on watercolor painting. His award-winning work is in many private collections and has been reproduced in two books he wrote and illustrated on Long Island’s rural North Fork.

A copy of both Watercolor magazine articles on his work can be downloaded from his website www.killeleart.com. Additional examples of his work can also be found on his “Killeleart” Facebook page.