Bedroom fire reported on Spruce Street in the city
A bedroom fire is reported at 20 N. Spruce St. Residents advised to evacuate. It's gone to a second alarm. City fire is responding, including all off-duty firefighters, along with mutual aid from Alexander's Fast Team and a tanker from Elba. Town of Batavia is asked to stand by in their quarters. Two Mercy medic units also called to the scene.
UPDATE 8:41 p.m.: all residents accounted for. A firefighter may have been injured. He may have suffered heat exhaustion or dehydration
UPDATE 8:50 p.m.: a cat is missing
Photos: Alecia Kaus/Video News Service
For a bedroom fire, they sure have the whole battalion and quite a few ambulances. Praying for whatever happened.
^ A fire like this can spread rapidly. It's a better safe than sorry call and to evacuate the numbers of people in these apartments, manpower is increased.
