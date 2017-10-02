Bedroom fire reported on Spruce Street in the city

A bedroom fire is reported at 20 N. Spruce St. Residents advised to evacuate. It's gone to a second alarm. City fire is responding, including all off-duty firefighters, along with mutual aid from Alexander's Fast Team and a tanker from Elba. Town of Batavia is asked to stand by in their quarters. Two Mercy medic units also called to the scene.

UPDATE 8:41 p.m.: all residents accounted for. A firefighter may have been injured. He may have suffered heat exhaustion or dehydration

UPDATE 8:50 p.m.: a cat is missing

Photos: Alecia Kaus/Video News Service