October 2, 2017 - 7:42pm

Bedroom fire reported on Spruce Street in the city

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, fire, news, notify.

img_1368.jpg

A bedroom fire is reported at 20 N. Spruce St. Residents advised to evacuate. It's gone to a second alarm. City fire is responding, including all off-duty firefighters, along with mutual aid from Alexander's Fast Team and a tanker from Elba. Town of Batavia is asked to stand by in their quarters. Two Mercy medic units also called to the scene.

UPDATE 8:41 p.m.: all residents accounted for. A firefighter may have been injured. He may have suffered heat exhaustion or dehydration  

UPDATE 8:50 p.m.: a cat is missing

Photos: Alecia Kaus/Video News Service

img_1369.jpg

October 2, 2017 - 7:55pm
Lisa Woltz
Lisa Woltz's picture
Offline
Last seen: 3 hours 30 min ago
Joined: Nov 11 2013 - 4:34pm

For a bedroom fire, they sure have the whole battalion and quite a few ambulances. Praying for whatever happened.

Top
October 2, 2017 - 11:17pm
Robert Radley
Robert Radley's picture
Online
Last seen: 7 min 28 sec ago
Joined: May 4 2015 - 9:52am

^ A fire like this can spread rapidly. It's a better safe than sorry call and to evacuate the numbers of people in these apartments, manpower is increased.

Top

