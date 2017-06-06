Bethany Fire Department honors departed members by purchasing new vital signs monitor with families' donation

Front row: Roger Norton, Virginia Gayton. Back row: Mel Davis, EMS captain; Jeff Fluker, chief; Jim Duval, EMS lieutenant, Bethany Volunteer Fire Department.

Submitted photo and press release:

The Bethany Volunteer Fire Department is honored to present a new vital signs monitor for use in our town. Our community lost two highly respected members, Louis Gayton and Mickey Norton. Both of these families donated money to be used for the ambulance service in memory of their loved ones.

We wanted something special and memorable that we could use for a long time as a memorial to these two outstanding citizens of Bethany. After considerable thought and debate, it was decided to purchase the monitor, which can provide continuous readings of oxygen levels, blood pressure and pulse rates.

Bethany is proud to put this monitor into service. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Gayton and Norton families and look forward to using it in service to the people in our community.