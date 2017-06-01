BHS Coach Briggs to hold Youth Football Camp July 17-18, cost is $40

Batavia High School Coach Brennan Briggs will hold a Youth Football Camp for children entering grades 1 through 8 on Monday and Tuesday, July 17-18. It will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Batavia High School. Cost is $40.

Highlights of camp: Offensive and defensive position work, speed challenge, flag football games to end each day, T-shirt, pizza.

Special Guests: Along with Coach Briggs and his staff, members of the three-time Section V Championship teams will speak and work with the campers.

You can register by sending in the following information and the $40 payment:

Camper's name

Grade camper is entering

Emergency contact name and phone number

T-shirt size ( register by June 30th to guarantee correct size )

Checks should be made payable to "Blue Devils Touchdown Club" and sent to 103 Oak St., Batavia, NY 14020

Questions, contact Coach Brennan Briggs @ 585-409-5557