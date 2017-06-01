Online News. Community Views.

June 1, 2017 - 4:03pm

BHS Coach Briggs to hold Youth Football Camp July 17-18, cost is $40

posted by Billie Owens in sports, news, youth football, Batavia High School.
Batavia High School Coach Brennan Briggs will hold a Youth Football Camp for children entering grades 1 through 8 on Monday and Tuesday, July 17-18. It will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Batavia High School. Cost is $40.
 
Highlights of camp: Offensive and defensive position work, speed challenge, flag football games to end each day, T-shirt, pizza.
 
Special Guests: Along with Coach Briggs and his staff, members of the three-time Section V Championship teams will speak and work with the campers.
 
You can register by sending in the following information and the $40 payment: 
  • Camper's name
  • Grade camper is entering
  • Emergency contact name and phone number
  • T-shirt size (register by June 30th to guarantee correct size
Checks should be made payable to "Blue Devils Touchdown Club" and sent to 103 Oak St., Batavia, NY 14020
 
Questions, contact Coach Brennan Briggs @ 585-409-5557
 
RECAP
What: Youth Football Camp
Who: Children entering grades 1 through 8
When: Monday, July 17th & Tuesday, July 18th from 9 - 11:30 a.m.
Where: Batavia High School, 260 State St., Batavia
Cost: $40​

