BINGO: Adult Summer Reading Program at Richmond library begins June 25

Press release:

The sun is shining, the grass is growing, and it’s almost time for our Adult Summer Reading program at Richmond Memorial Library!

Summer Reading BINGO: Adult Summer Reading program for adults at Richmond Memorial Library begins June 25 and runs through Aug. 17. All patrons 17 years of age and up with a valid library card are invited to take part.

Summer Reading isn’t just for kids – at Richmond Memorial Library, we’re happy to provide summer reading experiences for all ages.

Complete a BINGO card filled with library challenges to be eligible to win prizes -- for each square stamped, you can enter to win a prize. For each BINGO row you complete, you’ll be entered to win a grand prize! There are 24 challenges, including reading a book based on its cover, attending a library program or reading outside.

Registration is required ; visit the reference desk at the library to sign up or for complete rules beginning June 20.

No library card? No problem! Summer is the perfect time to visit the library -- stop by the library with photo ID with current address and we’ll get you set up with a card.

New to the area? Bring photo ID and proof of address. Resident library cards may be issued free-of-charge to residents of Genesee, Orleans and Niagara counties, and to those who work, own property or attend school within the borders of the Batavia City School District.

Richmond Memorial Library continually provides access to physical and virtual resources and services that meet the educational, informational and recreational needs of its diverse community in a safe and comfortable environment. Learn more here.

Richmond Memorial Library is located at 19 Ross St. in the City of Batavia.

Contact: Samantha Stryker, Community and Adult Services librarian: Phone -- 343-9550; email [email protected]