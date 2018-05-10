BREAKING: Grand Jury finds Log Cabin shooting death justified

The shooting by a deputy that resulted in the death of Keith Kent in the parking lot of the Indian Falls Log Cabin Restaurant the night of April 11 was deemed justified, the District Attorney's Office announced at a press conference this afternoon.

The Genesee County Grand Jury returned "No Bill" for Sheriff's Deputy Ryan W. Young after a thorough investigation by State Police and a complete review of the evidence by the jury, District Attorney Lawrence Friedman said.

