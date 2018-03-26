Bring us your bags! Community Action needs clean, holeless recycled plastic or canvas bags ASAP

A couple of hours ago, Lisa Wittmeyer, the Emergency Services case manager for Community Action of Orleans & Genesee, sent us a desparate plea asking the public to drop off recycled plastic or canvas bags at the organization's Batavia office.

She implores "NO HOLES PLEASE!" These are to be used for food packages at the Albion office.

The dearth is apparently quite severe.

If you or anyone you know has CLEAN bags like these and can donate them, please drop them off posthaste at 5073 Clinton Street Road.

Call 343-7798 for more information.