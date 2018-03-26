Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 26, 2018 - 2:08pm

Bring us your bags! Community Action needs clean, holeless recycled plastic or canvas bags ASAP

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, community action of Orleans & Genesee, charity.

A couple of hours ago, Lisa Wittmeyer, the Emergency Services case manager for Community Action of Orleans & Genesee, sent us a desparate plea asking the public to drop off recycled plastic or canvas bags at the organization's Batavia office.

She implores "NO HOLES PLEASE!" These are to be used for food packages at the Albion office.

The dearth is apparently quite severe.

If you or anyone you know has CLEAN bags like these and can donate them, please drop them off posthaste at 5073 Clinton Street Road.

Call 343-7798 for more information.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button