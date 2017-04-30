April 30, 2017 - 1:57pm
Brush fire reported on Fargo Road in Stafford
A possible illegal burn, a brush fire, is reported at 9002 Fargo Road, Stafford. Stafford firefighters are responding.
UPDATE 2:15 p.m.: Law enforcement is called to the scene.
A possible illegal burn, a brush fire, is reported at 9002 Fargo Road, Stafford. Stafford firefighters are responding.
UPDATE 2:15 p.m.: Law enforcement is called to the scene.
Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments