Buy a Veterans Memorial Brick for Christmas from Le Roy's American Legion Post 576

Information provided by Jeanice Howard, of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Botts-Fiorito American Legion Post 576, Le Roy:

Consider buying a brick for Christmas. The Veterans Memorial Brick Program is a great way to honor a special veteran in your life by engraving a brick with their name. These make meaningful gifts.

This practice of pride provides a place of honor and reflection for veterans, their family and friends, and those who desire to show their respects to those service men and women who have and continue to boldly serve our county.

A 4-inch-by-8-inch engraved brick costs $50 (with wording space for 40 characters); an 8-ich-by-8-inch engraved brick costs $100 (with wording space for 60 characters).

The Botts-Fiorito American Legion Post 576 in Le Roy has been host to numerous events through the years, such as card games, bingo, breakfasts, holiday celebrations, bowling and the site is available to the community for wedding parties and local churches in time of need.

To visit Le Roy's Post 576 online, click here:

To view a copy of the order form to buy a Veterans Memorial Brick from the Botts-Fiorito American Legion Post 576, click here.

You can print it out, fill in the blanks, then mail it with your check to the Legion in Le Roy. Checks should be made payable to American Legion Post 576. All the details, including the address, are on the form.