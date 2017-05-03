Byron-Bergen Central School District earns 2017 School Safety Excellence Award

Press release:

The Byron-Bergen Central School District is one of 136 school districts and Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) in New York State to receive the Utica National lnsurance Group's School Safety Excellence Award for 2017.

District Superintendent Mickey Edwards and Jr./Sr. High School Principal Patrick McGee accepted the top Titanium-level award and a $500 prize, to be used to further safety efforts, on April 21.

“This is an affirmation of all the safety and security initiatives our district has been taking,” Edwards said. “Our school resource officer recently completed a district-wide safety audit, and he has made remarkable personal connections with our students and staff.

"Our culture includes the Olweus Bullying Prevention Program and regular character building events and activities at all grade levels. We have implemented a number of measures, including the New York State Sheriff’s Association (NYSSA) Rapid Responder® Program, an all-hazards site-based crisis management system, and a large security camera system that oversees buildings and grounds.

"Current security also includes a comprehensive visitor management system in all schools that is used for visitor background checks and ID badges. Providing a safe and secure learning environment for our students, teachers, staff, and visitors is our first priority. We are honored to receive this recognition.”

The School Safety Excellence Award Program has three levels — Titanium, Platinum and Gold — and annual awards are given based on quantifiable measurements of excellence in categories that include bullying prevention programs, playground safety, and other areas. Utica National has kept children and school staff safe for more than 40 years, and currently insures more than 300 school districts in Upstate New York alone.

"Safety and health concerns continue to be a priority in our school districts," said Brian Saville, resident senior vice president in Utica National's Educational Institutions Unit. "Districts that go above and beyond to provide a safe, healthy and focused culture for learning are to be applauded, and we're pleased to count Byron-Bergen Central School District among them."