Byron-Bergen CSD seeks community Input for 2017-2018 Budget

Press release:

The Byron-Bergen Central School District is in the process of developing the 2017‑2018 school budget and we welcome, appreciate, and value your input. The Board would like to extend an invitation to members of the Byron-Bergen School District to participate in a survey that will help the Board to determine priorities for next year’s budget.

Please take a moment to complete the online survey by visiting our website www.bbschools.org and clicking on the “2017-18 Budget Development Survey” link. If you prefer a hard copy of the survey, please contact Mrs. Gunio at (585) 494-1220, ext. 2329, and she will be happy to mail you a copy, through Jan. 31.

Budget information will be updated on our website www.bbschools.org and discussed at our regularly scheduled Board of Education Meetings. Our meetings start at 7 p.m. and take place in the Professional Development Room (former Jr. High Library).

Please note that the public is invited to provide budget input at the Thursday, Feb. 2, Board meeting, which will take place in the Jr./Sr. High School Cafeteria to accommodate the community at 7 p.m.