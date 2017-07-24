Online News. Community Views.

July 24, 2017 - 9:14am

Byron Heritage Festival is Saturday, includes kids' fishing derby, 5K run, townwide sale, BBQ, music & fireworks

posted by Billie Owens in byron, news, Announcements.

The Byron Heritage Festival will take place all day on Saturday, July 29, at the park behind the Byron Fire Department on Route 262.

It starts with a Fishing Derby at Trestle Park for children age 12 and younger from 8 to 9 a.m. Sign-ins begin at 7:30. The Fishing Derby is sponsored by the Byron Kiwanis Club.

The 5K Run, sponsored by the Byron Rescue Squad, begins at 8:30, with registration starting at 7 a.m. Registration forms are available online at www.byronny.com or at the Byron Fire Hall.

A townwide garage sale starts at 9 and ends when sellers choose.

Chicken BBQ, also sponsored by Byron Kiwanis, starts at 4 and ends when sold out.

Live music will be featured from 4 to 9 p.m. Koko and The Moon Crickets perform. This entertainment is made possible from the Decentralization Program, a re-grant program of the NYS Council on the Arts with support of the governor and the State Legislature, and administered by GO ART!

The festival ends with fireworks.

