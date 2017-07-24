Byron Heritage Festival is Saturday, includes kids' fishing derby, 5K run, townwide sale, BBQ, music & fireworks

The Byron Heritage Festival will take place all day on Saturday, July 29, at the park behind the Byron Fire Department on Route 262.

It starts with a Fishing Derby at Trestle Park for children age 12 and younger from 8 to 9 a.m. Sign-ins begin at 7:30. The Fishing Derby is sponsored by the Byron Kiwanis Club.

The 5K Run, sponsored by the Byron Rescue Squad, begins at 8:30, with registration starting at 7 a.m. Registration forms are available online at www.byronny.com or at the Byron Fire Hall.

A townwide garage sale starts at 9 and ends when sellers choose.

Chicken BBQ, also sponsored by Byron Kiwanis, starts at 4 and ends when sold out.

Live music will be featured from 4 to 9 p.m. Koko and The Moon Crickets perform. This entertainment is made possible from the Decentralization Program, a re-grant program of the NYS Council on the Arts with support of the governor and the State Legislature, and administered by GO ART!

The festival ends with fireworks.