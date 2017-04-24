Camp Invention to be held at Wolcott Street School in Le Roy July 17-21

Press release:

Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is coming to Wolcott Street School in Le Roy the week of July 17 - 21.

Camp Invention is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame® — a nonprofit organization dedicated to recognizing inventors and invention, promoting creativity, and advancing the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship — and supported by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

What makes this camp truly unique is that the curriculum is inspired by some of our nation’s most brilliant minds — the Inductees of the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

For students entering kindergarten through sixth grade, Camp Invention is a weeklong adventure that turns the summer from ordinary to extraordinary through hands-on problem solving, collaboration, and the use of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Inventive young minds can exercise their creativity and use their imagination, all while learning and developing new skills they typically don’t get to use in the classroom. Children are empowered to have big ideas while they take on challenges that inspire them to question, brainstorm, work as a team and build amazing invention prototypes.

This year’s fresh, action-packed Camp Invention curriculum features several hands-on modules:

* Duct Tape Billionaire™: Campers design duct tape products they can market and sell to mock investors;

* Have a Blast™: Children build high-tech Bubble Blasters and compete as a team in friendly air battles that use physics to boost their advantage;

* Mission Space Makers™: Teams hatch eggs, sprout living plants and grow crystal trees, all while on a mission to locate and prepare a new planet

for human habitation; and

* Operation Keep Out™: Campers learn to reverse engineer old machines and devices, and use their parts to create the ultimate Spy Gadget Alarm Box.

More about this year’s all-new curriculum:

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves more than 130,000 students every year and partners with more than 1,400 schools and districts across the nation. For additional information or to find the camp nearest you, visit campinvention.org.

