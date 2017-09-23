Car flips over in front of Five Star Bank on West Main Street, Batavia

A car flipped over in front of Five Star Bank, 401 W. Main St., Batavia. No word on injuries, if any. City fire and Mercy medics responding.

UPDATE 9:31 a.m.: The accident occurred on the opposite side of the street from the bank, near the corner of West Main and Redfield Parkway. A driver lost control of his vehicle somehow and struck the two pylons filled with gravel that protect a utility box at that location. It damaged the pylons and gravel spewed onto the ground. The car landed on its wheels and medics are evaluating the driver, who does not appear to be seriously injured. Redfield resident Jim Owen said it sounded like a truck dumping a load of gravel out and when he saw a cloud of dust, that's initially what he thought had happened.