A car crashed into a pole and injuries are reported at Drake Street Road and Pekin Road, Elba. Elba Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 7:58 p.m.: Mercy Flight #5 out of Batavia is on ground standby. The telephone pole struck, and torn down, is at 3869 Drake Street Road. National Grid has a 20-minute ETA to repair the damaged pole. Power is out at the residence at that address.