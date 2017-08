A car crashed into a tree at 5038 Clinton Street Road near Stringham Drive. Unknown injuries. Town of Batavia firefighters and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 12:44 p.m.: One person inside is conscious and alert but may need extrication.

UPDATE 12:49 p.m.: The driver struck a couple of parked vehicles as well. Mercy EMS is attending to him now. Possible medical issue.