September 30, 2017 - 2:03pm
Car vs. bicycle accident reported on East Main Street
A car vs. bicycle accident is reported at 541 E. Main St. City fire and Mercy medics responding.
>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available
Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments