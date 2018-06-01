Car vs. big rig accident reported on westbound Thruway

A car vs. tractor-trailer accident with unknown injuries is reported on the westbound Thruway near mile marker 393.6. Town of Batavia Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 2:17 a.m.: A first responder on scene reports there are two victims in a heavily damaged car that is smoking, off the roadway, on the north side of the Thruway. The victims have "relatively minor injuries." The tractor-trailer and its driver are stopped about a half mile west of the accident scene; the uninjured driver acknowledges striking the car. A Mercy medic says "We have a patient who has just become violent. Can we get a trooper here?" The location is just prior to the Depew exit "for the airport"; there is a lot of debris in the roadway. Law enforcement is responding.

UPDATE 2:28 a.m.: The tractor-trailer is not hauling any hazardous materials, says a firefighter. It is leaking antifreeze.

UPDATE 2:37 a.m.: An ambulance from Le Roy is called to the scene of the minor-injury accident. State police have arrived.

UPDATE 2:40 a.m.: "We're all set; we're going to pick up and leave," says Town of Batavia fire command.

UPDATE 2:59 a.m.: Mercy medics are back in service. Le Roy ambulance is transporting a patient to ECMC.