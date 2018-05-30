Car vs. pedestrian accident reported by Rancho Viejo Restaurant

A car vs. pedestrian accident near Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant is reported in the City of Batavia. A female is down in the roadway at 12 Ellicott St. City Fire Department Engine #11 is on scene and Mercy medics are responding. A first responder reports the pedestrian is complaining of leg pain.

UPDATE 7:37 p.m.: A teenage girl was running across Ellicott Street from the area of the Upton Monument when she was struck by a vehicle with the right of way. She suffered an ankle inury and is being transported to UMMC. The driver was not cited.