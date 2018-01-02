Online News. Community Views.

January 2, 2018 - 3:25pm

'Caring for Cailyn' -- charity event for baby who had brain surgery -- is Saturday night at Sacred Heart center

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, charity, news, Announcements, sacred hall social center.

A fundraiser for a family whose 6-month-old daughter is recuperating from brain surgery will be held this Saturday, Jan. 6, at Sacred Heart Social Center in Batavia. It is located at 17 Sumner St.

"Caring for Cailyn" will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. and feature delicious food catered by the Dibble Family Center as well as a cash bar and live music from the OHMS Band. There will also be a Chinese auction and silent auction.

Tickets are $25 and will be available at the door or in advance at Batavia Tailors & Cleaners, located at 52 Ellicott St., Batavia. (No credit cards please, cash or checks accepted.)

Little Cailyn Fenton, of Rochester, is the granddaughter of the owners of Batavia Tailors & Cleaners, Kathy and Jim DuRei. The infant was born with hydrocephalus and had surgery in September to put in a shunt to relieve the fluid build up on her brain.

"She's doing really well now," grandma Kathy says.

The money raised Saturday will help the family offset medical expenses.

