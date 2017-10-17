Carm and Jerry Reinhart named 2017 recipients of The Jerome Foundation's Health and Humanitarian Award

Press release:

The 35th annual Health and Humanitarian Award of Genesee County will be presented to Carm and Jerry Reinhart, of Batavia, on Friday, Dec. 1 at an awards luncheon at Terry Hills Restaurant.

The award presented by The Jerome Foundation recognizes volunteer men and women of Genesee County who have helped promote emotional, physical and spiritual well-being of the area’s residents.

Nominations reflected “ordinary people who reach far beyond themselves to the lives of those in need, bringing hope, care, and friendship, and helping build a stronger, healthier community.”

In naming the Reinharts for this year’s award, the Jerome Foundation will recognize more than 20 years of volunteer service and community involvement by Carm and Jerry Reinhart. They have supported numerous charitable causes in our community including Notre Dame High School, St. Joseph School, Genesee Community College, UMMC (and previously Genesee Memorial Hospital), YMCA, YWCA, Batavia Rotary, CASA, among others.

Michael Grammatico, an advisor to The Jerome Foundation Board of Trustees, nominated Mr. and Mrs. Reinhart, saying “Jerry and Carm have been strong advocates for local organizations for decades, whether helping behind the scenes, or being out front leading capital campaigns. Their approachable demeanor is admired and respected.”

CASA, a nonprofit, volunteer-based organization that advocates for the best interest of abused and neglected children in Genesee County is one of many charities the Reinharts have supported. When speaking to a CASA board member recently, the board member shared examples over the course of years of the Reinharts’ generosity, ranging from financial support to hosting fundraisers, and providing needed commercial space for CASA.

In the late '90s the Batavia YMCA Gymnastic program suddenly became “homeless.” It was the Reinharts who provided free space for years, allowing the YMCA gymnastic program to flourish.

Recently, a staff member of Notre Dame High School “lit up” when he spoke of the Reinharts’ support saying “Their lending of equipment, expertise, leadership, and financial support has been overwhelming.”

The Health and Humanitarian Award luncheon is open to the public. Tickets are $20 and can be obtained after Nov. 1 from Lawley Genesee, Gift Shop at the Jerome Center, or by contacting Martha Spinnegan at 585-343-2376 or Christine Fix at 585-356-3419. Seating will be limited, so early reservations are encouraged.