Casablanca Casino Night -- benefit for GC CASA is at Terry Hills on April 20

The sixth annual Casablanca Casino Night Fundraiser to benefit GC CASA for Children will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 20, at Terry Hills Banquet Facility in Batavia.

Proceeds will go toward programs for abused and neglected children served by GC CASA.

Tickets are $75 per person and are available by calling the CASA office 344-2580, ext. 2484, or at the door the evening of the event.

Price includes $500 in casino chips, food, beer, wine and $10 in free play at Batavia Downs Casino.

Cash in "winnings" for tickets to Chinese auction and a chance to win valuable prizes.

Sponsored by Main St. Pizza Co., Batavia Downs Gaming & Casino, Terry Hills, and CASA for Children.