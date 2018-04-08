Online News. Community Views.

April 8, 2018 - 3:58pm

Casablanca Casino Night -- benefit for GC CASA is at Terry Hills on April 20

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, GC Casa, fundraiser.

The sixth annual Casablanca Casino Night Fundraiser to benefit GC CASA for Children will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 20, at Terry Hills Banquet Facility in Batavia.

Proceeds will go toward programs for abused and neglected children served by GC CASA.

Tickets are $75 per person and are available by calling the CASA office 344-2580, ext. 2484, or at the door the evening of the event.

Price includes $500 in casino chips, food, beer, wine and $10 in free play at Batavia Downs Casino.

Cash in "winnings" for tickets to Chinese auction and a chance to win valuable prizes.

Sponsored by Main St. Pizza Co., Batavia Downs Gaming & Casino, Terry Hills, and CASA for Children.

