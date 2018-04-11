Chamber of Commerce hosts small business workshop -- 'Active Shooter in the Workplace'

Press release:

“Active Shooter in the Workplace – It Can Happen to You” will be the subject of a small business workshop to be hosted the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce on April 18.

This is the one of a series of business workshops held in conjunction with the United States Small Business Administration and the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce. The workshops are open to all Chamber and non-Chamber businesses and their employees and will offer expert advice from experienced professionals designed to help small businesses succeed and grow.

“Unfortunately in today’s world dealing with an active shooter in the workplace is a possibility that everyone faces,” said Tom Turnbull, Chamber president. “This workshop will offer tips on how to make a plan to deal with this horrific situation. It’s a plan we hope no one ever has to use.”

Deputies Rich Schildwaster and Joe Loftus of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department will conduct the workshop.

The workshop will be held at the Chamber of Commerce office, 8276 Park Road, Batavia. The session will run from 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. and includes a question-and-answer period.

Cost for non-Chamber members is $10 for each attendee. Chamber members and Batavia Business Improvement District members may attend all small business workshops free of charge but should make reservations to insure space.

To reserve a seat in any workshop or for more information, contact Kelly Bermingham at 585-343-7440 or by email at [email protected].