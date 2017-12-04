Children ages 4 to 13 invited to learn cheerleading skills from Section V champion cheerleaders on Dec. 16

Children ages 4 to 13 are invited to learn cheerleading from Batavia's Section V champions.

The Batavia Youth Cheerleading Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 16, in the gymnasium at Batavia Middle School, located at 96 Ross St. in the City of Batavia.

Cost is $30. Participants will get a T-shirt.

Cheerleaders will be served pizza during a quick lunch break, too!

Cheerleaders will work on cheerleading skills including stunts, jumps, sidelines and tumbling. They will also learn a choreographed routine to perform for their families and friends at 11:45 a.m.

In addition, participants are invited to wear their camp T-shirt and join the Section V cheerleading champs at the varsity game half-time performance on Dec. 27 at Genesee Community College (located at One College Road, Batavia). Game starts at 8 p.m. and cheer campers will meet before the game at 7:15 p.m. in the GCC foyer for review of the skills learned.

Checks should be made payable to: Batavia Cheer Boosters . Please include the following information when mailing your payment:

Cheerleader Name

Cheerleader Age

T-shirt Size

Emergency Contact Name

Emergency Contact Number

Mail registration information and payment to:

Batavia High School

Attn: Cheerleading

260 State St.

Batavia, NY 14020