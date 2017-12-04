Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 4, 2017 - 4:25pm

Children ages 4 to 13 invited to learn cheerleading skills from Section V champion cheerleaders on Dec. 16

posted by Billie Owens in news, batavia, cheerleading, Announcements.

Children ages 4 to 13 are invited to learn cheerleading from Batavia's Section V champions.

The Batavia Youth Cheerleading Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 16, in the gymnasium at Batavia Middle School, located at 96 Ross St. in the City of Batavia.

Cost is $30. Participants will get a T-shirt. 

Cheerleaders will be served pizza during a quick lunch break, too!

Cheerleaders will work on cheerleading skills including stunts, jumps, sidelines and tumbling. They will also learn a choreographed routine to perform for their families and friends at 11:45 a.m.

In addition, participants are invited to wear their camp T-shirt and join the Section V cheerleading champs at the varsity game half-time performance on Dec. 27 at Genesee Community College (located at One College Road, Batavia). Game starts at 8 p.m. and cheer campers will meet before the game at 7:15 p.m. in the GCC foyer for review of the skills learned.

Checks should be made payable to: Batavia Cheer Boosters. Please include the following information when mailing your payment:

  • Cheerleader Name
  • Cheerleader Age
  • T-shirt Size
  • Emergency Contact Name
  • Emergency Contact Number

Mail registration information and payment to:

Batavia High School

Attn: Cheerleading

260 State St.

Batavia, NY 14020

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button