City Fire Department announces winners in Fire Prevention Contest
Press release:
City of Batavia firefighters are proud to announce the winners of their 5th Annual Fire Prevention Contest.
Grade K-1:
- First Place -- Olivia Bezon, St. Joseph School, Ms. Zambito, First Grade
- Second Place -- Elliana Therrien, St. Joseph School, Ms. Zambito, First Grade
- Third Place -- Alaska-Vela Fenton, Jackson Primary School, Mrs. Bigsby, First Grade
Grade 2-3:
- First Place -- Luci DiRisio, John Kennedy School, Mrs. Grant, Third Grade
- Second Place -- Samantha Morabito, St. Joseph School, Mrs. Clattenburg, Third Grade
- Third Place -- Kate Woodward, St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, Third Grade
Grade 4-5:
- First Place -- Allison Debo, St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, Fifth Grade
- Second Place -- Celes Paratore, St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, Fourth Grade
- Third Place -- Lucia Zambito, St. Joseph School, Fourth Grade
The First Place winner of each group will receive a ride to school on a City Fire Engine, dates TBA.
An awards luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. tomorrow, Oct. 28, at the Fire Station on Evans Street for all first-, second-, and third-place winners. These students and their families are encouraged to attend.
Thank you to all the teachers and students who participated in this year’s contest and Congratulations to our winners!
Greg Ireland
Lieutenant, City of Batavia Firefighters
