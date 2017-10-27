City firefighter, active member of Le Roy Fire Department, appointed County Fire Instructor

Press release:

The Genesee County Office of Emergency Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Christina Marinaccio as County Fire Instructor for Genesee County effective October 2017.

Marinaccio is an active member of the Le Roy Fire Department and the Genesee County Emergency Support Unit. She is currently employed as a City of Batavia firefighter.

Her responsibilities as County Fire Instructor include conducting fire training and instruction in fire prevention and control in accordance with the New York State Fire Training Program.