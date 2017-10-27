Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

VOTE for Andrew's Invention

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 27, 2017 - 4:28pm

City firefighter, active member of Le Roy Fire Department, appointed County Fire Instructor

posted by Billie Owens in Milestones, news, batavia, Le Roy, Genesee County Office of Emergency Management.

Press release:

The Genesee County Office of Emergency Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Christina Marinaccio as County Fire Instructor for Genesee County effective October 2017.

Marinaccio is an active member of the Le Roy Fire Department and the Genesee County Emergency Support Unit. She is currently employed as a City of Batavia firefighter.

Her responsibilities as County Fire Instructor include conducting fire training and instruction in fire prevention and control in accordance with the New York State Fire Training Program.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button