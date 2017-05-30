City firefighters hope to raise a lot of money for MDA during this Friday's Fill the Boot drive

File photo from 2016.

Press release:

Members of the Batavia City firefighters from IAFF Local 896 will fan out across the streets of Downtown Batavia with boots in hand for this year's donation drive on Friday, June 2nd.

Batavia’s Fill the Boot drive is organized by firefighter Chris Morasco. Proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystophy Association.

“In 2016, we set out to break the $10,000 mark," Morasco said. "Our members, with the help of our generous community were successful and able to raise $10,574.74 for the MDA! Look for us Friday!”

From 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., city firefighters will be at the intersection of Main Street (Route 5) and Court Street, and also at Ellicott Street (Route 63) and Court Street collecting donations for MDA.