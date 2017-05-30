Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 30, 2017 - 3:40pm

City firefighters hope to raise a lot of money for MDA during this Friday's Fill the Boot drive

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, city firefighters, IAFF Local 896, batavia.

File photo from 2016.

Press release:

Members of the Batavia City firefighters from IAFF Local 896 will fan out across the streets of Downtown Batavia with boots in hand for this year's donation drive on Friday, June 2nd.

Batavia’s Fill the Boot drive is organized by firefighter Chris Morasco. Proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystophy Association.

“In 2016, we set out to break the $10,000 mark," Morasco said. "Our members, with the help of our generous community were successful and able to raise $10,574.74 for the MDA! Look for us Friday!”

From 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., city firefighters will be at the intersection of Main Street (Route 5) and Court Street, and also at Ellicott Street (Route 63) and Court Street collecting donations for MDA.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2017

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button