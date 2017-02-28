City of Batavia seeks nominees for 2016 Recognition Awards

Press release:

The City of Batavia is currently seeking nominations for the 2016 Recognition Awards.

If you know of someone that you would like to nominate please complete the nomination form and submit to Lisa Casey by Friday, March 3 .

The awards will be presented by City Council at a future City Council Meeting.

COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER

An outstanding individual in the community that demonstrates excellence in volunteerism. This individual goes above and beyond normal responsibilities creating a lasting and beneficial impact.

HOMEOWNER OF THE YEAR

An engaged resident who has given extra effort to go above and beyond in maintaining their home and enhance their neighborhood.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

A business that has demonstrated community involvement and represents entrepreneurial spirit while providing exceptional customer service, professionalism and integrity.

Nomination forms available by the following: