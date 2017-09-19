Online News. Community Views.

September 19, 2017 - 2:31pm

City Republican Committee to host take-out-only chicken BBQ dinner at Town of Batavia Fire Hall Oct. 1

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, republican committee, news, Announcements.

The City of Batavia Republican Committee will be hosting a Chiavetta’s Chicken BBQ from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Town of Batavia Fire Hall, 8382 Lewiston Road.

Dinners are take out only and include 1/2 chicken, potato salad, cole slaw, roll and butter.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased from any committee member or at the event.

