City residents reminded to get leaves to the curb by Friday for pickup
Press release:
City leaf collection crews are in their fifth time around the city this final week of leaf collection.
Any city resident who has leaves to be picked up is encouraged to get their leaves out to the parkway near the curb by Friday, Dec. 1.
Any resident who has leaves can also bring them to the yard waste station on Law Street through Dec. 9, after which the station will close for the season. It is open until then from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Important Information About Leaf Collection:
- Leaf piles must be clear of sticks and other debris;
- Grass clippings, flower pottings, branches, and pumpkins cannot be picked up and residents are encouraged to bring those items to the Yard Waste Station on Law Street;
- Leaves should not block traffic;
- Leaves should not be piled near intersection corners. This causes sight issues for motorists/bicyclists/pedestrians;
- Keep leaf piles clear of drainage ways and catch basins. Blocked drainage leads to localized flooding;
- Leaves should not be piled around mail boxes, power poles, fences, fire hydrants or other obstacles;
- Do not park on leaf piles. The heat from a vehicle exhaust system could start a fire;
- Do not wait to get your leaves out. The city will normally collect leaves twice within the month of leaf collection;
- If it is snowing, the city plows first. If it continues to snow, then leaf operations will be suspended;
- There is no leaf pickup in the spring.
Recent comments