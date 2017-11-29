City residents reminded to get leaves to the curb by Friday for pickup

Press release:

City leaf collection crews are in their fifth time around the city this final week of leaf collection.

Any city resident who has leaves to be picked up is encouraged to get their leaves out to the parkway near the curb by Friday, Dec. 1.

Any resident who has leaves can also bring them to the yard waste station on Law Street through Dec. 9, after which the station will close for the season. It is open until then from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Important Information About Leaf Collection: