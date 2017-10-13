City School District seeks residents to volunteer as Budget Ambassadors, no experience necessary

Information provided by Batavia City School District:

Residents of the Batavia City School District are invited to become Budget Ambassadors and make recommendations regarding the school budget.

The district and its administration and the Board of Education welcome your assistance during the 2018-19 budget process.

No experience is necessary. Ambassadors will be expected to attend three sessions, all from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in District Administration Conference Room #49 (located at 260 State St. in the City of Batavia).

The session dates are:

Monday, Jan. 29

Monday, Feb. 5

Monday, Feb. 12

If interested, please notify the district in writing via postal mail or email by Thursday, Jan. 4.

Mail letter of interest to:

Christopher J. Dailey

Superintendent

260 State St.

Batavia, NY 14020

OR

Email: [email protected]

For questions or additional information, please contact the District Office at 343-2480, ext. 1000, or email Superintendent Dailey at the email address above.