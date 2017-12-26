City will pick up Christmas trees by the curb throughout January

Press release from the city's Bureau of Maintenance:

The City of Batavia will be picking up Christmas trees during the month of January as weather and operations permit.

Important information regarding Christmas tree removal:

We can only pick up real trees. No artificial trees.

Residents are to place trees in the parkway near the curb. Keep trees out of the roadway and clear of sidewalks.

Residents placing trees out will strip the trees of all decorations, lights, stands and bags. These items damage chipping equipment. Contact your waste disposal company for information on the proper disposal of these items.

If high winds are forecasted, delay putting trees out until after winds have subsided. Trees in the road and across sidewalks are a hazards to motorists and pedestrians.

Keep trees free of snow and ice so they are visible and do not become frozen to the ground.