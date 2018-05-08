May 8, 2018 - 12:06pm
Cold milling of Lehigh Avenue postponed due to equipment breakdown
Press release:
Please note that the cold milling operation planned for Lehigh Avenue today has been postponed due to milling equipment breaking down. Work will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
Sincerely,
Brett Stevenson -- Streets Supervisor
Bureau of Maintenance, 147 Walnut St., Batavia
Phone: 585-345-6400, Option 1
Fax: 585-343-6199
