May 8, 2018 - 12:06pm

Cold milling of Lehigh Avenue postponed due to equipment breakdown

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, Lehigh Avenue, street maintenance.

Press release:

Please note that the cold milling operation planned for Lehigh Avenue today has been postponed due to milling equipment breaking down. Work will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Sincerely, 

Brett Stevenson -- Streets Supervisor 

Bureau of Maintenance, 147 Walnut St., Batavia

Phone: 585-345-6400, Option 1

Fax: 585-343-6199

www.batavianewyork.com

