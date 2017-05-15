College Village 'Swap Shop' helps stem tide of environmental waste, helps student residents

Press release:

WHO: College Village Student Residential Community -- graduating & incoming student residents​

WHAT: College Village Swap Shop

WHERE: The Root / Basement of Hemlock Hall, 8170 Batavia-Stafford Townline Road (adjacent to Genesee Community College, Batavia)

WHEN: Ongoing through May 19

HOW: A FREE take-something / leave-something opportunity for student residents

WHY: At the end of every collegiate year, the dumpsters at many college residential communities are overwhelmed as outgoing students attempt to pack up all of their acquired goods from their apartments and dorm rooms and stuff them into suitcases, totes, cars or boxes, and then toss away what they cannot carry home. This annual process can be an environmental tragedy, especially since in two months the next group of incoming residents begins to acquire many of the same items that were just tossed away!

College Village, the residential community adjacent to Genesee Community College, introduced the "Swap Shop" in 2015 to help stem the environmental waste and also help incoming students.

In its third year, Swap Shop encourages residents to donate any unwanted items that are in good condition, including clothing, kitchen utensils, college gear, electronics and even unopened nonperishable foods and sundries. Swap Shop has passed along everything from working microwave ovens, hair dryers, favorite snacks (just in time for final exams or traveling home), clothing and many other valuable, reusable products.

"Last summer, our incoming international students, many who had just traveled 20-plus hours from very faraway places, were excited and very appreciative of the left-behind ethnic foods and kitchen utensils from the recently departed students," Mary-Clare Stokes, assistant director of Residence Life and Learning recalled.

"They do not have cars and having a few basic items in their new apartments during those first few days is a real asset to them. Swap Shop is a win-win-win for all and we are delighted to continue this program this year."

What remains from the Swap Shop later in the summer will be donated to a local charity. Last year, an entire truck load of reusable household items were donated to Clothes Closet of Varysburg.