Color Me Rad 5K returns for fifth year at Darien Lake on June 10, benefits Special Olympics

Press release:

Darien Lake will turn into a wave of color beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, as more than a thousand runners participate in the Color Me Rad 5K, a colorful, family fun run. Returning to Darien Lake for its fifth year, the race benefits Special Olympics of New York.

The nationally recognized event is loosely based on the Hindu Festival of Colors, otherwise known as Holi; colors used are a sign of winter’s end and spring’s new beginnings. During the race through Darien Lake’s campgrounds, runners dressed in all white are showered with a rainbow of colored cornstarch, transforming their clothing, faces and hair into a colorful work of art.

Partial proceeds from the event will benefit Special Olympics of New York.

“Color Me Rad is a great family fun run that really brightens up our campground,” said Chris Thorpe, Darien Lake general manager. “More importantly, it gives us an opportunity to give back to such an important organization in our community, Special Olympics of New York.”

In addition to Color Me Rad-themed swag, participants also receive free admission and coupons to the theme park and spectators receive discount tickets.

“Special Olympics New York is very excited to be teaming up with Color Me Rad and Darien Lake again,” said Erica Raepple, Director of Development for Special Olympics – Western Region. “We have partnered for the past 5 years and through the generosity of Color Me Rad and the local community coming out to volunteer, this event has been able to help sponsor nearly 30 Special Olympic Athletes.”

Registration for Color Me Rad is $55 and free for children under 7.

To register for the event or for more information about season passes or accommodations, visit www.DarienLake.com .

About Darien Lake

Darien Lake’s wide variety of entertainment has made it “destination fun” since 1964. Located 45 minutes from Niagara Falls between Buffalo and Rochester, today the park boasts more than 50 rides, including six world-class roller coasters; dozens of family friendly rides and entertainment; the region’s largest water park complete with wave pool; and a 20,000-seat state-of-the-art performing arts center, operated by Live Nation. The park is open May 6 to Oct. 1 and welcomes overnight guests in a wide range of accommodations – from a full-service hotel and modern cabins to rental RVs and campsites. For more information or to order season passes, visit www.DarienLake.com.